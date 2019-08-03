Investigation into cause of Aberdeen fire to be carried out

An INVESTIGATION will be carried out into the cause of a fire.

As reported in later editions of yesterday’s Eveninng Express, emergency services were called to the scene at a flat on Lintmill Terrace, Northfield, shortly before 5am yesterday. The blaze, in a flat above the Premier Lintmill Shoppy, was described as “well developed” and was suspected to have been started deliberately.

A spokeswoman for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) said: “There will be a joint investigation launched with the police.”

Fire crews used four breathing apparatus and two hose-reel jets to bring the flames under control. They also had to cut away floorboards.

No one was in the property by the time emergency services arrived.

The spokeswoman for SFRS added: “The fire was in a domestic property comprising two floors. It was a well-developed fire on the first floor.

“It was extinguished by around 5.05am.”

Police officers remained at the scene throughout the morning while investigations were carried out.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “It is suspected to be wilful, although that is still being investigated.”