Investigation continues into ‘hoax’ bomb scare in Aberdeen

Inquiries are ongoing into a bomb scare that led to Aberdeen residents being forced from their homes in the early hours of the morning.

Police confirmed they are still investigating the incident in Rosemount on Thursday which left the community on lockdown for six hours.

Residents in the area were evacuated from their homes following a report of a suspicious device in a property on Wallfield Place.

The bomb squad raced to the scene from Edinburgh after the incident was reported shortly after 8pm.

Large parts of the area remained cordoned off until after 2am yesterday.

The Ministry of Defence has described the scare as a “hoax” although police confirmed they are still looking into it.

Occupants of 18 homes in the area, including on Wallfield Crescent, were evacuated with a temporary aid station set up at Aberdeen Grammar School.