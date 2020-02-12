Investigation continues into fire at Aberdeen restaurant

A probe into a major fire that caused an Aberdeen restaurant to shut is still ongoing 50 days later.

The blaze broke out at Carden Place, Aberdeen, in the early hours of December 23 and police closed the road while fire crews battled the flames.

The fire at Valentino’s, formerly Dizzy’s, on Carden Place, destroyed the building and the eatery closed its doors.

The building also housed Lefevre Litigation as well as the Quantum Claims legal firm.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

Both those businesses have since moved into new premises.

Firefighters stayed at the scene until 4pm on Christmas Eve and then stood down – only for the blaze to start up again 20 minutes later.

Fire officers had to return a third time when flames surfaced from underneath the rubble.

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said: “The investigation into this incident is ongoing.”