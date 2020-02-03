Investigation continues after woman found unconscious on Aberdeen street

A woman was taken to hospital after she was found unconscious in Aberdeen.

Police were called to Pennan Road, Tillydrone, at just after 3pm on Saturday after receiving reports about concerns for the welfare of a woman.

She was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary for treatment and police say they are carrying out inquiries.

The circumstances of the incident are not yet known.

Officers cordoned off a section of pavement next to a block of flats.

Police could be seen removing the cordon at around 10.30am yesterday.

Ross Grant, councillor for Tillydrone, Seaton and Old Aberdeen, said: “I live just around the corner from Pennan Road and I was aware of a heavy police presence which naturally caused alarm for residents and I have received calls from a few already.

“I’ve been keen to assure residents that police are heavily engaged in the area and are figuring out what happened.

“My thoughts are with the woman who was found unconscious and I am sure police will look at the circumstances and come up with information and clarity to reassure residents.”

And another councillor, Jim Noble, said: “We don’t know if she was unconscious through accident, illness or being assaulted.

“If it’s illness I’m very sorry to hear that, however if she’s been attacked or assaulted then that is a different matter and it’s a matter for the police.

“I hope that she regains consciousness soon if she hasn’t already.”

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “We received a report of a woman being found unconscious.

“She has been taken to hospital and inquiries continue.”