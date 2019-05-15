Investigation continues after seven vehicles stolen in north-east in one week

Seven vehicles have been stolen in north-east in the past week, five of which are still missing.

Officers are continuing to investigate multiple incidents which have happened in the Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire since last Wednesday.

In the early hours of that morning a white Audi Q3 was reported stolen from the Sunnyside Drive area of Drumoak, but was recovered the next day.

A second vehicle, a black VW Golf, was taken from the Milltimber Gardens East on the same day.

And at some point between 4pm on Thursday May 9 and 7pm on Friday May 10 a grey Volkswagen Tiguan, registration SD12 JTV, was taken from Skene Street in Aberdeen.

On the same night a Mini Cooper was taken from the Hardgate area, which has since been found.

Two cars and a bike were taken from the Salisbury Terrace area of Aberdeen in the early hours of yesterday morning.

Police are still looking to trace the black Vauxhall Mokka, a blue Peugeot 3008 and a black KTM 650 bike.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

Detective Sergeant Andrew Machray said: “In the last week we have had seven vehicles stolen, two of which has been recovered but five have still to be traced.

“We have had additional patrols ongoing across the city from our community policing teams as well as other departments such as Road Policing and Armed Response Vehicles in order to help deter incidents but also to help trace the outstanding vehicles.

“Tracing vehicles quickly can be advantageous from a forensics point of view and can assist in potentially identifying those responsible.

“I am therefore appealing to the public to call us if they have seen any of these vehicles in the last week, heard anything or seen any unusual activity that could assist us with our enquiries.

“I would again remind vehicle owners to ensure that they lock their vehicles when leaving them unattended, store keys away from front / back doors and lock the doors and windows of their homes, especially overnight.

“Making it difficult for a thief to steal your property will always help you avoid becoming the victim of this type of crime.

“We are committed to tackling all acquisitive crime and help from the public with information of sightings could ultimately help us detect those responsible and by simply locking doors it will help reduce the likelihood of further incidents.”

Anyone with information about any of these incidents is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101 quoting the following reference numbers: