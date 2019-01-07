Investigation continues after Aberdeen fishing boats destroyed in suspicious fire

Investigations into a suspicious fire which destroyed several fishing boats in Aberdeen are continuing.

Emergency services were called to Cove Harbour at around 3am yesterday after a building was set on fire.

The resulting blaze destroyed five boats as well as fishing gear.

Police have said additional patrols are being carried out in the area while extensive inquiries into identifying who is responsible continue.

Detective Inspector Norman Stevenson said: “We continue to appeal to anyone with information about this incident to get in touch as soon as possible as our inquiries continue.

“This malicious act has deeply affected the fishermen whose livelihoods have also no doubt been affected, and I can’t begin to stress just how disappointing this is.

“Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 quoting reference number CF0003930119 or alternatively you can contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.

“In particular did you see any vehicles leaving the Harbour area around the time in question on Sunday morning? Or did you see any suspicious activity in the Old Cove area?”

Detective Inspector Stevenson added: “We also continue to carry out inquiries into a fire-raising and vandalisms at the site of the Aberdeen Harbour expansion.

“I appreciate the similarities of both incidents and the close proximity, however we need to keep an open mind as to whether they are linked.

“In the meantime additional patrols are being dedicated to both areas to help prevent any similar incidents from occurring.”