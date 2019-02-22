Investigation after boy, 7, saved from Aberdeen school’s swimming pool

An investigation has been launched after a young boy with additional support needs plunged into a swimming pool during a school disco.

The seven-year-old pupil, from Orchard Brae in Aberdeen, ended up in the water in his uniform and had to be rescued.

Today the boy’s dad called for answers and hit out at school staff for letting his son out of their sight.

“He cannot swim and he could have died,” he said.

The boy’s parents did not know about the incident until he came home in different clothes.

The dad said when his son got home he appeared calm, but they were unable to see if he was unwell.

He added: “He was wearing his change of clothes and his escort, who brings him home, had no idea why.

“We had to phone the school to find out he had gone out of the disco and got into the pool, during a swimming lesson.

“When he got home, we had no way of knowing whether he had water in his lungs or needed medical treatment.

“The school never even told us who got him out of the pool or whether he was seen by a doctor.

“It shouldn’t have happened, but they should be talking to parents after things like this do happen.”

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

The school, on Howes Road in Bucksburn, teaches children with additional support needs and opened in July 2017 after being built at a cost of £18.5 million.

The boy’s family are questioning why school staff did not manage to stop their son getting to the pool.

The dad said: “I could understand if it was a normal class but there was supposed to be one member of staff for every student. How on earth did he get out?

“They must put measures in place to avoid it happening again.”

Aberdeen City Council said the circumstances of the incident, which happened on Tuesday, are being looked into.

A spokeswoman said: “First and foremost we are happy to confirm that our pupil came to no harm.

“We are undertaking an investigation into the incident and are in contact with the family.”