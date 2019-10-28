Investigation after north-east hay barn engulfed in flames

Investigations are continuing today after a north-east steading filled with hay bales went up in flames.

The huge fire at a farm near Ellon could be seen from miles around and firefighters spent the night at the scene ensuring the massive blaze did not flare up again.

Emergency services from across the region were called to Fortree Farm shortly before 7pm on Saturday night.

They left the scene in the early hours of yesterday morning, but an investigation into the cause is still being carried out.

Nobody was hurt in the incident.

Local politicians said they hoped the community would rally round to help the affected farmer.

North-east Conservative MSP Peter Chapman said it must have been “heartbreaking” for the farmer to witness the fire.

Mr Chapman said: “I know the years of back-breaking work that goes into building and maintaining a farm. To see that go up in flames is heartbreaking.

“The farming community is strong and I hope neighbours will reach out and help rebuild.”

Ellon and district SNP councillor Richard Thomson said: “The fire looked very serious and the barn was well ablaze.

“I’m pleased nobody was injured and the fire brigade were able to get it under control in the manner they did.

“I saw photos of it and the night sky was aglow.

“I can only imagine the heat that came from the blaze itself.

“We now await the outcome of the investigation by the fire service to find out if a cause can be identified.”

A spokeswoman for the fire service said investigations into the cause of the fire were continuing today.

She said: “We were called at 6.48pm on Saturday and we sent three appliances and a water carrier to the fire.

“There were two appliances from Aberdeen, one from Ellon and the water carrier was from Turriff. It was a farm building on fire with hay bales within.

“We got the stop message at 5.31am yesterday.”

The owners of Fortree Farm yesterday declined to comment on the fire.