Shell launches investigation after lifeboat plunges from platform

Shell has launched an investigation after a North Sea platform lifeboat plunged into the sea.

The incident unfolded on the Brent Alpha during maintenance work. The lifeboat’s clutch is believed to have slipped causing it to fall off the platform on Saturday. Crews recovered the boat early today.

A Shell spokesperson said: “Shell UK Limited can confirm at approximately 1130 on Saturday, during some routine maintenance work on a lifeboat on the Brent Alpha a mechanical failure occurred allowing it to descend into the sea.”