Inverurie shoppers can apply for Aldi’s Supermarket Sweep

Aldi’s popular Supermarket Sweep will return to Scotland following a year-long hiatus.

Customers in Inverurie are being invited to “go wild in the aisles” and raise as much money as possible for a local foodbank.

One shopper will win the chance to do a five-minute trolley dash in the store after closing time. They will get to keep all the products while Aldi will donate the cash value of the trolley to the nominated foodbank.

The customer will also be given a shopping list of three Scottish products to find during the dash. If successful, they can select a special buy item worth £50 and Aldi will double the foodbank donation, continuing its support of local communities.

‘A shopping experience like no other’

Richard Holloway, regional marketing director for Scotland, said: “The Supermarket Sweep is a hugely popular event in the Aldi calendar, and we are thrilled to bring the competition back this year and offer one local Inverurie resident the chance to win a shopping experience like no other.

“We know how much foodbanks have struggled during the pandemic, and because we had to pause Supermarket Sweep last year, we’ve thought we’d offer to double the cash donation if contestants can find certain Scottish products during their dash around the store.

“From Elgin to Ayr and Inverness to Hawick, we hope to give as many people across Scotland as possible a chance to take part this year and raise as much money as we can for local foodbanks in the process.”

The Supermarket Sweep will be run in accordance with current Covid safety guidelines and no alcohol products will be included.

To apply, over-18s must complete an online form accessible via a QR code which is on display in the Loco Works Road, Inverurie store. Applications are open until Sunday June 13.