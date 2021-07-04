Inverurie groups take part in first National Thank You Day celebration

Members from the Inverurie Rotary Club and Men’s Shed have commemorated the first National Thank You Day with a tree-planting ceremony.

More than 20 members and locals attended the planting this morning at the new Inverurie & District Men’s Shed allotment.

Rotary Club of Inverurie member Jim Somerville said: “As it’s the first National Thank You Day we wanted to do something to thank the volunteers who have helped the community through the pandemic.

“We decided to plant three apple trees, as they symbolise good health and happiness, and they’re going to be the start of a fruit orchard at the allotment with more being planted in the future.

“The allotment has been a place that people can go to escape from the isolation of lockdown, where they are able to find some solace and quiet.”

Mr Somerville said today’s event went “very well” and also featured a minute silence to remember members – Jack Henry, Bill Murdoch and Pat Mitchell – who have passed over the last year.

Mr Somerville added: “Today was just one way of us marking our thanks for everyone, but it was also a commemoration event to remember the members we have lost recently.”

A plaque will be added at the Men’s Shed allotment in the near future with a message of thanks for the community.

Celebrations across the north and north-east

Communities across Scotland have been celebrating the National Thank You Day to show appreciation to those who helped others get through the pandemic.

The Cove Woodland Trust combined a big thank you with its fourth birthday celebrations which featured a wildflower hunt, fantasy trail drawing competition and a visit from the book fairy.

Staff members at M&S stores in Aberdeen and Inverness have been handing out specially designed thank you cards to customers featuring artwork by author Charlie Mackesy.

Customers in the north were also treated to a mini Colin the Caterpillar cake as part of the store’s Thank You Day celebrations.

First National Thank You Day

Thank You Day was developed from a grassroots campaign to hold the UK’s largest ever thank you party building on the community spirit witnessed throughout the lockdowns.

The day has been backed by First Minister Nicola Sturgeon and the Prince of Wales, who has recorded a special radio show to thank hospital radio volunteers for keeping spirits high during the pandemic.

A number of virtual events have been available through the official Thank You Day website, including an hour of litter picking and a UK-wide sing-a-long.

People across the country are also asked to raise a glass or mug to toast all volunteers at 5pm.

Did you hold an event to mark Thank You Day? Send your pictures to livenews@ajl.co.uk