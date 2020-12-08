Watch: North-east town creates festive video to encourage people to shop local this Christmas

A north-east town hopes to encourage people to shop local this Christmas with the release of a festive video.

We Are Inverurie BID has produced a video capturing the festive spirit of shopping local this Christmas.

The story revolves around a little girl’s family heading to Inverurie for some shopping.

The magic of Christmas is brought to life as they pick items from some of the town’s famous shops and she interacts with some of the welcoming faces that make up Inverurie’s strong retail identity.

Featured throughout is the Inverurie ‘Bought Local’ shopping tags that are being used across the town’s shops.

The video concludes with the notion that all the presents and things we need for Christmas can be found locally and found in Inverurie.

The story aims to provide warmth to families in what has been a tough year and looks to create a feeling of positivity and pride for our high streets.

Derek Ritchie, BID Manager said: “Our Christmas video shows Inverurie’s passion for the people and businesses that make up our town centre.

“Christmas shopping in Inverurie is a unique and special experience; you feel it from the town’s massive selection of local independents and family-run shops that have been around for multiple generations.

We hope you enjoy shopping locally and safely in one of the region’s finest town centres – Merry Christmas & a Happy New Year!”