Inverness to Aberdeen train cancelled due to fault

A rush hour service between Inverness and Aberdeen has been cancelled this morning.

The 7.14am ScotRail service, which was due to stop at Nairn, Forres, Elgin, Keith, Huntly, Insch, Inverurie and Dyce, before arriving in Aberdeen has been scrapped due to a fault.

An earlier service from Inverness has also been delayed at Elgin this morning.

Meanwhile, ScotRail has also confirmed First Class will not be available on the 6.14pm, Inverness to Aberdeen service, or the 10.26pm Aberdeen to Perth service, due to faults.