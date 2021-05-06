Moray woman who faked robbery sentenced to unpaid work

A credit card company employee who faked a robbery to cover up her embezzlement has been sentenced to unpaid work and a curfew.

Inverness Sheriff Court heard on Thursday that Karen Main had owed a lot of money and targeted a large number of customers by fraudulently issuing loans.

In total, the 49-year-old embezzled £23,000 of company funds.

To hide the fact she had taken from the float, Main claimed an intruder took some money, leaving her with a head injury.