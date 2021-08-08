Cyclist’s life saved after ‘guardian angel’ came to aid following 30ft fall from remote Portsoy bridge

An Inverness cyclist thought he was going to die after falling from a 30ft bridge near Portsoy, but a “guardian angel” came to his rescue.

Duncan Brown was in the midst of a 186 mile ride when he skidded on a wet road as he approached a sharp bend onto a bridge towards Whitehills near Portsoy last Saturday (July 31).

Crashing into the bridge, the 34-year-old went over the wall and fell into the river below – unable to move due to his injuries.

It was then that a nearby “guardian angel” stepped in to save his life.

RAF medical officer Nell Kerr, 51, had watched the entire disaster unravel just yards away from her garden.

Scrambling down the riverbank to GP-in-training Mr Brown, she hauled him to safety – even rescuing his bike in the process.

Emergency crews eventually airlifted him to Raigmore Hospital in Inverness, where he’d finished working in A&E just hours before.

Mr Brown said it was a “miracle” his fall was seen by the RAF officer and incredibly was able to go back and thank Ms Kerr just days later – having sustained no life-threatening injuries.

The Inverness cyclist told The Sun: “It’s nothing shy of a miracle the way things turned out.

“My back wheel gave out and I was over the wall. It all happened so fast I had no idea what was happening.

‘I was in so much agony’

“I was in so much agony I couldn’t see how I was going to get out of there. I was convinced I was going to die.

“Then I heard this voice shouting and asking if I was okay. Nell saved my life. She is definitely my guardian angel.”

Ms Kerr added: “He is pretty lucky. If it happened about three minutes sooner or later I wouldn’t have seen him. He wouldn’t have had a chance.”

Mr Brown had left his seven-week old daughter Emily and wife Lizzie to tackle the 15-hour cycle last Saturday.

He was four hours and 62 miles in to the event which had began in Nairn earlier in the day.

And just miles from a bacon roll stop, Mr Brown said he feared he wouldn’t see his daughter again as he plummeted into the Burn of Boyne.

‘I thought I was done for’

He said: “I was absolutely terrified, just petrified. I thought no one would have had any idea what happened to me and that I was done for.

“The bike went over with me and there wasn’t a mark on the road. There was no one else around.”

But he didn’t realise Ms Kerr was watching as she worked on her garden just yards away at the secluded cottage she’d moved into just four weeks before.

She said: “I heard the click, click, click of him trying to brake then I saw him go over. My training just kicked in.

‘He was going into shock’

“I kept asking him if he was okay but he wouldn’t answer, which wasn’t a good thing. He was going into shock. All he was saying was ‘get my bike’.”

Ms Kerr then ran back to her house to call for help and fetched Mr Brown a blanket and a beanie hat to keep him warm as they waited for the emergency crews.

As the riverbank turned to mush, coastguard, fire and ambulance crews arrived on the scene, putting up an inflatable raft to get Mr Brown to safety.

He was driven to nearby Portsoy by paramedics where an air ambulance was waiting to fly him to Raigmore.

He suffered painful and severe soft tissue damage – but has been able to get around on a crutch and was discharged the same day.

Mr Brown said: “It could have been so much worse if I’d hit my head. There wasn’t even a dent on my bike helmet.

“I owe a huge debt to the emergency services. They are absolute heroes, every single one of them.”

Emergency services’ statements

A police spokesman said: “We received report of a male cyclist coming off the road and falling in the water at Scottsmill Bridge on the B9139 near Portsoy.

“Emergency services, including the coastguard and the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service, attended and the man was taken by ambulance to hospital.”

A fire spokeswoman said: “We received a call at 10.57am. Two boat teams were sent to the scene, as well as four pumping appliances, an aerial appliance and a life rescue team.

“We got the stop message 12.17pm.”

A coastguard spokesman added: “At just before 11am on 31st July, HM Coastguard sent rescue teams from Fraserburgh and Macduff to assist Scottish Ambulance Service and Scottish Fire and Rescue Service with a cyclist who required medical assistance after falling onto a river bank.

“The coastguard assisted the Fire and Rescue Service in recovering the casualty onto the road, with transportation to hospital then being carried out.”