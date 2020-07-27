Intrepid north-east duo raising funds for National Trust by walking across Scotland

Two National Trust for Scotland employees will put their best foot forward to raise funds for the organisation.

Edoardo Bedin, who is an operations supervisor at Haddo House near Ellon, will attempt to walk across Scotland to raise awareness of the nation’s heritage and the importance of conservation.

Up until March, Edoardo looked after the visitor’s experience and managed a team of volunteer guides at the stately home.

But the 32-year-old was furloughed when all National Trust properties were forced to close due to Covid-19.

Now Edoardo, along with his colleague Daria Phoenix, will walk from Aberdeenshire to Glasgow and back again, visiting 23 National Trust properties along the way.

The pair will set off from Crathes Castle on Tuesday before crossing the finish line at Haddo House on August 22.

Their adventure will see them visit properties across the country including House of Dun, Georgian House, Holmwood House and even Brodick Castle on Arran.

Edoardo hopes the challenge will remind people that they can still visit the properties despite being closed.

It comes after the National Trust launched its Save Our Scotland fundraising campaign after the charity forecast it would lose £28m in income this year as its heritage sites shut due to lockdown.

The trust has paused all projects and postponed the reopening of some properties to save money, some for up to two years.

He said: “We want to bring the sparkle back to The National Trust of Scotland because this has been a difficult time for the organisation.

“We’ve been suffering because we’ve been closed and we couldn’t welcome visitors which is something we need and love.

“Heritage is for everyone and we want to make sure people remember that even though the properties may be closed, they can still go and walk around the garden or the estates.

“The closure of the buildings doesn’t mean that people can’t enjoy the history of the place.”

So far, Edoardo and Daria have raised £349 for their efforts.

The money raised will go towards the upkeep of National Trust properties.

Edoardo added: “We love the Trust too much to think about redundancies. We are doing this regardless of anything related to money. Whatever may be decided we will accept.

“We ultimately want to raise money for the Trust to make sure that we can preserve the properties for generations to come.

“Even when they are shut we need to do maintenance and conservation work.

“It’s important that people 100 years from now people are still be able to enjoy the properties and all that they have to offer.”

To find out more, or to donate, visit www.justgiving.com/fundraising/hittingtheroadfortheloveofscotland