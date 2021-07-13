Intoxicated shopper hurled racist abuse at supermarket worker before fleeing from police over 10ft dyke and hiding in car dealership

A Peterhead shopper who hurled abuse at staff before flinging stones through the shop window and attempting to outrun police was found hiding behind cars in a nearby dealership.

Derek Carson has “little recollection” of the incident but admits hurling racing abuse at a shopkeeper in Peterhead’s Aldi last August.

And when police were called to apprehend him he spat on one officer – and Carson’s solicitor said his client described the way he behaved as ‘clatty’.

The 38-year-old was ejected from the Kirk Street store after he hurled racist abuse at a worker there, the same member of staff who moments earlier had given him a loan of a face mask.

Once escorted outside he picked up stones and threw them at the supermarket windows, smashing £2,000 worth of glass, before hiding behind a van when he saw police arrive.

‘I will put a target on you’

Fiscal depute Brian Young told Peterhead Sheriff Court that he fled when he saw officers approaching him.

“He climbed a fence dropping 10 ft onto West End Garage on Charlotte Street, where he was found hiding behind a car.”

Police officers then faced a torrent of abuse while restraining him and transporting him to custody.

He spat on one officer, struck another in the leg and punched another in the shoulder while uttering insults and threats telling one officer “I will put a target on you” and hurling a torrent of racist abuse at another.

Little recollection but admitted the offences

He appeared via video link from HMP Grampian after having been remanded at the Peterhead prison last month for assaulting his partner after the pair fell out over who would pick up their drugs bill.

Mr Young said: “They had attended at Windmill Street in Peterhead to source controlled drugs.

“An argument ensued of the payment. The accused grabbed her arms, pushed her to the ground and held her there. He stamped on her right thigh with his foot twice and headbutted her. A witness called 999.”

Carson’s defence agent Iain Jane told the court his client had originally faced more serious solemn legal proceedings for the spitting charge as this occurred during the coronavirus lockdown.

‘Disgusting and clatty behaviour’

“He had very little recollection of events,” Mr Jane added. “But what he could recollect was that he had disgraced himself.

“He doesn’t dispute the changes and accepted full responsibility. He knows the way in which he behaved was both reprehensible and disgusting.

“He described it himself as ‘clatty, and that’s an accurate description of his behaviour.”

Sheriff David Mackie handed Carson, of Peterhead’s Windmill Street, a two-year supervision order and 80 hours of unpaid work for the supermarket debacle.

He deferred sentencing for the domestic assault for background reports and a restriction of liberty order.