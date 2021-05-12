Drag queen Cheryl Hole hopes Aberdeen fans are ready for fabulous costumes, amazing dances and “a whole lot of campery” when she sashays onto the Parking Lot Social Springtime drive-in festival stage this weekend.

Performing with fellow RuPaul’s Drag Race UK season one alumni Baga Chipz and Dundee’s Ellie Diamond who competed in the second season, Cheryl promises Saturday’s DriveTime Drag – which takes place at Aberdeen International Airport – will be a show like no other.

She said: “Things are so different in the world we’re living in right now, but drag queens are very thrifty people that can adapt to any situation.

“So while we have to maintain social distancing to keep everybody safe, you can still expect a drag show like no other – dance, shenanigans, partying and a whole lot of campery.”

Scottish fans know how to party

And Cheryl cannot wait to meet her like-minded Aberdeen fans again.

She said: “I always have the best shows whenever I’m up in Scotland and I’ve been absolutely devastated that Covid-19 have stopped me from coming up and meeting everybody.

“I’m really excited because you Scottish kids know how to have a good time.

“I’m the dancing diva of Essex who is always ready to have a good time, a party and just be a silly tit in a wig.”

While the DriveTime Drag will look a lot different than Cheryl’s pre-coronavirus drag extravaganzas – with Parking Lot Social audience members enjoying the show from their cars – Cheryl says there will still be an amazing atmosphere.

“There was still such an atmosphere during the drive-time shows I’d done already,” said Cheryl.

“I think people tooting their car horns adds to the atmosphere – it’s quite enjoyable, really.

“There is definitely still atmosphere there and people do get out of their cars to sit on the bonnet.

“It’s very enjoyable to still see everybody having fun at the show.”

Due to popular demand, another DriveTime Drag show has been added for Aberdeen this weekend with tickets still available for sale here.

In addition to drag, this year’s Parking Lot Social Springtime drive-in festival will bring a selection of drive-in movies, live entertainment and family-friendly events to Aberdeen International Airport from May 14 to May 16. Both DriveTime Drag shows take place on Saturday May 15.

RuPaul’s Drag Race UK experience

Best known for competing in season one of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK, Cheryl said she had always been around drag.

“I grew up around theatre – there was always the pantomime dame and you had Lily Savage on Saturday night TV, but it wasn’t until I discovered RuPaul’s Drag Race that I saw a contemporary approach to drag that I could really dabble in.

“I left university and I thought that this is what I wanted to do and I found my voice and I found my craft and I just got to work.”

Cheryl said that being part of season one of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK was one of the best experiences of her life.

“It was so surreal because RuPaul’s Drag Race is the Olympics of drag, so it’s hard work and it’s crazy, but it was also a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity and I’m so grateful I was able to be part of the first season,” said Cheryl.

The thing she loves the most about the British drag scene is that it’s very diverse.

Cheryl added: “There are so many different elements and aspects to it and what I also love is that every kind of drag is celebrated and showcased in the UK.”

Swapping rhinestones for wellies in Celebs on the Farm

Earlier this year, Cheryl swapped the glitz and glamour of drag for mud and tractors in reality show Celebs on the Farm which saw eight celebrities spend 10 days on a farm trying out a very different lifestyle.

Cheryl said: “Having to go from rhinestones to wellies was a very interesting experience.

“But I have to say that doing Celebs on the Farm was such an incredible moment because I’ve learned so much about agriculture and farming and how it affects everyone’s day-to-day life – even people that don’t necessarily buy from the meat industry.

“The aspects of farming or honey and looking after the UK land – it was just so great to learn about and to experience things that I never thought I would ever do like helping animals to give birth.”

Always up for a good laugh

Having really enjoyed her time on both RuPaul’s Drag Race UK and Celebs on the Farm, Cheryl says she’s always “up for a good laugh” and would consider taking part in other reality TV projects in the future.

She said: “I like trying something different because life’s too short to put ourselves in one lane – you should always experience something once in your life.

“And quite honestly, I’d go back to a farm in a heartbeat and start working.”

Cheryl is also delighted to see more drag queens featured on TV shows including Celebrity Masterchef and The Great British Sewing Bee.

She said: “I feel like drag is finally getting the spotlight it deserves.

“We have been hustling and working in clubs and bars for years and everybody loves drag queens and kings and drag entertainers because we’re just so full of love, life and laughter and that’s what the world needs – especially in times like these.

“So seeing us in TV shows? It’s about time!”

Drag queens take over Netflix

While coronavirus may have put some live appearances on hold, Cheryl has been busy creating content online, including working with Netflix on a series of reaction videos.

Cheryl and fellow UK drag queen The Vivienne reacted to scenes from season four of The Crown as well as Netflix film The Prom starring Meryl Streep and Nicole Kidman.

Cheryl said: “I loved doing the ‘I Like to Watch UK’ with Netflix.

“It was just so fun to be sitting there watching TV and just having a good old chat with one of my best friends.”

Later this month, the Essex drag queen will also take part in Digital Drag Fest.

She said: “Like I said, us drag queens are very thrifty people and we like to turn any situation into something that we could still put on a show.

“I love doing digital shows because I get to perform from the comfort of my house and because it’s digital, anybody around the world can watch – it’s not just people in one location who can watch to show.

“It’s really great to be able to have that reach and perform for all these people.

“I’m really excited to do the show and showcase looks that people haven’t seen before and just have a good time.”

It’s all about girl bands for Cheryl Hole

Originally inspired by Cheryl Cole and pop group Girls Aloud, the popular drag queen now takes inspiration from many other girl bands.

Taking her love for all things girl bands even further, Cheryl launched her podcast Girl Group Gossip during the ongoing pandemic.

She said: “I’m in the middle of recording my second season.

“We talk all things girl group but it’s not just limited to pop music girl groups – we discuss TV shows which are about a group of girls and we speak about musical theatre shows.

“I’m very excited to share season two with everybody – the launch date will be announced very very soon.”