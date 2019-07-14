Aberdeen school wins internet safety award

An Aberdeen school has earned a national award for online safety.

Fernielea School in Summerhill received the special recognition badge for cyber resilience and internet safety from national body Digital Schools Awards Scotland.

The report, which summarised the primary school’s success, said that Fernielea had “taken a comprehensive and rigorous approach in planning their cyber resilience internet safety programme over the last five years”.

Councillor John Wheeler, the city council’s education operational delivery convener, said it was a “well-deserved award”.

He added: “The physical and emotional wellbeing of all our schoolchildren is a top priority for us and it’s great to see Fernielea School’s efforts awarded in this way.”

