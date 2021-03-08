Women serving on the UK’s frontline of defence have been celebrated by the RAF on International Women’s Day.

Personnel in Moray serve to maintain the quick-response Typhoon jet fighter force to respond to potential intruders 365 days a year.

Meanwhile, crews continue to arrive at RAF Lossiemouth to bolster the P-8A Poseidon fleet tracking submarines lurking beneath the waves of the Atlantic Ocean.

Today the north-east base has celebrated the women members of the squadron as part of International Women’s Day – while encouraging everyone to challenge gender inequalities.

Today its International Women's Day and we #ChooseToChallenge! To celebrate the International Women's Day theme this…

Wing Commander Sarah Brewin, officer commanding RAF Lossiemouth’s base support wing, said: “I’m proud to serve alongside some exceptional women and men, who deliver above and beyond every day, in support of our mission of securing the skies and the seas of the United Kingdom.

“International Women’s Day is an opportunity for us to come together, to underline the importance of an inclusive working environment to allow our people to thrive in the workplace and support RAF Lossiemouth’s mission to the best of their ability.”

In 2017, the RAF was the first of the UK’s armed forces to open every role to anyone – regardless of their gender.