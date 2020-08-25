International testing company plans new centre in Aberdeen

An international company specialising in testing and inspection is planning to open a new remote service centre in Aberdeen in the autumn.

Bureau Veritas, which is headquartered in France, has recently opened a centre in Singapore, joining others in Shanghai, Miami, Rotterdam, Piraeus, Istanbul and Dubai, and hopes to add Aberdeen to that list.

The company says it is aiming to convert 50% of physical surveys offshore to remote surveys by the end of next year.

According to Bureau Veritas, demand for remote inspections increased by 900% following the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic and they have conducted over 400 remote surveys since March.

Paul Shrieve, Vice President Offshore & Services, said: “Bureau Veritas is committed to continually pushing the possibilities in testing, inspection and verification to make a competitive difference for our clients.

“We see the journey towards real time verification as a four-stage process – from traditional to remote, process safety and, ultimately, real time.

“We have provided all of our duty holder clients with a clear line of sight towards remote inspection and verification, and we are witnessing increased demand from supply chain companies who are being asked to provide remote services while meeting regulatory compliance.”