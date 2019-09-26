International firm announces plans to move into Marischal Square

One of the world’s biggest professional services firms is to move its Aberdeen business from the west end into new offices in the heart of the city.

The firm – formerly Ernst and Young – will occupy more than 9,500sq ft of office space on the fourth floor of the 2MSq building.

As revealed by the Press and Journal, EY’s 170-strong team, currently based in Blenheim House on Fountainhall Road, will relocate to Marischal Square next year.

EY said its decision to move into 2MSq underlined its “ongoing commitment” to the Granite City and was part of wider growth plans for Scotland.

The firm has had its Aberdeen base in Blenheim House since 2006, when it moved from Huntly Street under a lease deal that reportedly set a new rental record for the city.

Muse Developments, the firm behind the Marischal Square development, said securing a client of EY’s standing was further evidence of the buildings becoming “firmly established as one of the city’s landmark office projects”.