Interim Scottish Tory leader on Ross Thomson ‘sexual touching’ claims: ‘His behaviour is completely unacceptable’

The interim leader of the Scottish Conservatives today called Aberdeen MP Ross Thomson’s alleged behaviour “completely unacceptable”.

His comments came after the member of Parliament for Aberdeen South was spoken to by police officers after claims were made about “sexual touching” at Strangers Bar in the Palace of Westminster.

It was claimed Mr Thomson, 31, was one of three men spoken to at the parliamentary drinking spot on Tuesday night.

This afternoon Scottish Conservatives interim leader Jackson Carlaw MSP said an investigation has now been launched into the allegations.

He said: “Like others, I became aware of alleged behaviour by one of my parliamentary colleagues in the House of Commons on Tuesday night from social media reports yesterday afternoon.

“Inquiries are ongoing however I know enough to say that the alleged behaviour is completely unacceptable and falls well below the standard I think any of us would expect of any elected representative.

“Those inquiries are ongoing and we may have more to say at a later time.”

Asked whether he should consider his position, Mr Carlaw replied: “As I say, inquiries are ongoing at this time, but I can say, and I’m quite happy to say, his behaviour is completely unacceptable.”

Police confirmed officers talked to three men at the drinking spot, which is popular with politicians.

A spokesman for the Metropolitan Police said: “Police were called at approximately 23:00hrs on February 5 to a bar within the Palace of Westminster following a report of sexual touching.

“Officers attended and spoke to the parties involved – three men in their 20s and 30s.

“However, no formal allegations were made to the officers and no arrests were made.”

Mr Thomson has been contacted for comment.