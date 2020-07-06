Interactive outdoor escape game heading to Aberdeen

A new interactive outdoor escape game is to take place in Aberdeen next month.

The Big Escape Live has been created so that hundreds of people can play while still following social distancing rules.

GPS activated, it allows group of up to six people to play against each other with a leaderboard updated in real time.

Teams will be tasked with solving puzzles, cracking codes and completing challenges in order to take down Big Al’s casino in a heist.

It will take place across Aberdeen, beginning at Provost Skene’s House on Flourmill Lane.

Mark French from The Big Escape Live, said: “As the biggest city in the north east, it makes perfect sense to bring the game to Aberdeen.

“There’s a flexible start time from Provost Skene’s House in Flourmill Lane giving people the opportunity to play at different times.

“But as teams navigate the streets together, they’ll be near to each other which will hopefully create a buzz around the city, especially if they’re playing in fancy dress which is optional.

“Teams can choose when they play the game as tickets are valid for 6 months but after being locked in for so long, we wanted to try and create a fun and safe outdoor atmosphere for people to enjoy.”

Tickets cost £44 per team with a maximum of six people per team. Kids play for free.

It will take place on August 22, with teams encouraged to play between 10am and 2pm.

For more information and tickets visit www.thebigescape.com