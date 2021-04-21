The number of confirmed north-east Covid-19 cases in the last week is below 100, according to the latest figures.

Between April 11 and April 17, 99 cases were confirmed in the region.

This is a decrease of 20 (17%) on the previous seven-day period.

It comes as the first minister confirmed more lockdown restrictions will be lifted next week.

From Monday pubs, gyms and no-essential retail will be able to open for the first time since Christmas.

How is the positivity rate calculated?

Coronavirus cases can be put into context by looking at them as a rate per 100,000 population.

This rate is then categorised into one of five bands by Public Health Scotland (PHS). If the number of cases in the seven-day period is two or fewer, it is marked as suppressed.

Each area of the country has been divided into regions of roughly similar populations, and are the same used in a wide range of national datasets released by the Scottish Government.

In the past day, there have been no new deaths registered, however, due to the Easter holiday, registry offices have been closed, so that figure is expected to increase today. Since the beginning of the pandemic, 7,644 deaths have been registered.

In the past 24 hours, 178 new cases were reported, with around 1.4% of those people tested returning positive results.

A total of 224,092 people have now tested positive in Scotland.

What’s the picture like Scotland wide?

The Scotland-wide seven-day positive rate per 100,000 population is 35.5, with 1,551 people testing positive during this period – down around 400 on the previous week.

Of all the tests carried out, 1.5% returned a positive result.

The council areas of Clackmannanshire and Glasgow City have the highest rate per 100,000 in Scotland at 58.2 and 55.8 respectively.

Aberdeen

Aberdeen has an average rate per 100,000 population of 26.2, down from 30.6 during the previous seven-day period.

The figures show 60 positive cases of Covid-19 were identified during this period, an increase of 1.4% (14) on the previous period.

Of all the tests carried out in the region, 1.3% were positive.

A map showing the breakdown of Coronavirus cases by neighbourhood reveals no neighbourhoods in Aberdeen are in the highest two categories of rate per 100,000.

Rosemount, with six cases in the last seven days, has the highest rate in the city at 107 per 100,000.

Ashgorve, Summerhill and Oldmachar East also have rates above 100 per 100,000

Elsewhere in the city, five other areas have their cases displayed, which means they have a rate between 50 and 99 cases per 100,000. Again though, these areas have an average of just over four cases.

The majority of the city, however, does not have its case numbers displayed in the data made available by Public Health Scotland. This means the number of cases in those areas is less than three, with the actual data removed to prevent the identification of individuals.

Aberdeenshire

In Aberdeenshire, there have been 39 cases in the last seven-day period, with a positive rate of 14.9 per 100,000 – below that of the Scottish average.

The test positivity rate for the region, at 0.8% is also below that of the national average.

No areas in the region are in the top three categories for rate per 100,000.

In fact, only five areas, Fraserburgh Harbour and Broadsea, Ellon West, Banchory East and Banchory-Devenick, Findon and Ythsie have their data listed by PHS.

Each of these areas only has three recorded cases, meaning the rest of the of Aberdeenshire’s data has been suppressed as cases are between zero and two.

Banchory and Mid Deeside councillor and Liberal Democrat candidate Rosemary Bruce said: “I do hope that the individuals concerned aren’t too ill and recover soon.

“The numbers testing positive are down across Aberdeenshire, but this small increase in Banchory should be a reminder to us all to continue to follow the government health advice and to take up the invitation to be vaccinated when you get your letter.”

Conservative councillor Ann Ross added: “When the latest Covid-19 data for Aberdeenshire is analysed, it demonstrates that the virus is still around within our communities, albeit in a smaller number of cases.

“It is imperative that with lockdown starting to relax, that everyone continues to be careful, vigilant and to follow the guidelines.”