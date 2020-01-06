Interactive map shows locations of needles found on Aberdeen streets

More than 100 needles were found on Aberdeen streets last year, according to official figures.

Statistics obtained by the Evening Express under Freedom of Information laws, show 115 syringes were collected by Aberdeen City Council in 2018/19.

That is compared with 124 in 2017/18, 112 in 2016/17 and 142 in 2015/16.

Figures for last year show there were four needles each found on Justice Street, George Street and King Street and three each on Frederick Street, Great Northern Road and Marchburn Road.

Out of the 115 recorded incidents, a member of the public reported the syringes on 97 occasions.

North-east Conservative MSP Tom Mason said the number of drugs needles being found in the city was “very alarming”.

He added: “The figures highlight the continued problem of drug use on our streets.

“These needles are being found in areas including King Street and George Street which are among some of the busiest places in Aberdeen.

“Young children are also at risk of harm if they decide to be inquisitive and pick up one of these needles – it’s frightening.

“Scotland has the worst record for drug deaths in Europe and the SNP Government is simply not doing enough to help people combat the habit.”

City councillor Gordon Townson urged anyone using syringes to get rid of them in the right way.

He said: “It’s always concerning to hear about used needles being left in public places because of the health risk they pose.

“Whatever needles have been used for, it’s important that they are disposed of properly and safely.”

An Aberdeen City Council spokesman echoed that view.

He said: “We would ask residents to take a moment to ensure they are using the appropriate disposal methods. In particular, it is extremely important needles are disposed of safely and appropriately in sharps bins at GP practices and pharmacists while needle exchange facilities are also available.”

A Scottish Government spokeswoman said: “We have taken a range of actions to address the public health emergency in terms of drug-related deaths.

“This includes setting up a drug deaths taskforce.

“We have invested almost £800 million to tackle problem alcohol and drug use since 2008, and our 2018 alcohol and drug strategy set out how an additional £20m per annum announced the year before is being used to improve local prevention, treatment and recovery services in areas all across Scotland.”