Take a virtual stroll through Aberdeen Christmas Village with our interactive map

After a bleak winter in 2020, many of us are looking forward to a Christmas filled with all the usual fun and excitement this December.

And whether that means pulling a cracker with a loved one, exchanging Secret Santa gifts with colleagues or even screaming on a nerve-jangling funfair ride in Aberdeen city centre, most folk have traditions they can’t wait to resume.

This week, council bosses signed off on plans to restore some festive cheer to the Granite City with the return of the Christmas village.

The amusements will be dotted along Broad Street, spilling over onto the Upperkirkgate and top of the Gallowgate.

And now, for readers eager to find out what will be in store, we have prepared an interactive Aberdeen Christmas Village map pinpointing some of the highlights.

So buckle up, dig out your favourite festive jumper and join us on a virtual wander around the site.

Zoom in and click on each marker to bring up information on our interactive Aberdeen Christmas Village map

The extravaganza is being managed in partnership between Aberdeen City Council, Aberdeen Inspired and Codona’s.

Council leader Councillor Jenny Laing said this yuletide was “shaping up to be a truly magical time of year”, with the event “providing some much-needed cheer and celebration”.

Organisers say the village aims to “bring more people into the city centre”, who will spend more time there and “create a better overall festive atmosphere”.

And council bosses granted the proposals while citing the “significant economic benefits to the city”.

See our “all you need to know” guide for all the important details on the Christmas village, which will run from November 18 to Hogmanay.