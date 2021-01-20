Interactive map: Number of Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire Covid cases down almost 30% on last week

The number of new coronavirus cases detected in the north-east in the past has dropped by almost 30% compared to previous week.

The latest data, released today, shows 897 Covid-19 cases were detected in the north-east between January 11 and January 17.

The biggest drop in cases has been seen in Aberdeenshire, with the region’s figures dropping by almost 50%

How is the positivity rate calculated?

Case numbers can be put into context by looking at them as a rate per 100,000 population.

This rate is then categorised into one of five bands by Public Health Scotland (PHS). If the number of cases in the seven-day period is two or less, it is marked as suppressed.

Each area of the country has been divided into regions of roughly similar populations, and are the same used in a wide range of national datasets released by the Scottish Government.

In the past day, there have been 92 new deaths registered, eight of those were in the north-east – seven in Aberdeen and one in Aberdeenshire, taking the country’s toll to 5,468.

A total of 166,583 people have now tested positive in Scotland, with 1,656 reported in the past 24 hours.

What’s the picture like Scotland wide?

The Scotland-wide seven-day positive rate per 100,000 population is 207.3, with 11,328 people testing positive during this period.

Of all the tests carried out, 9.2% of test returned a positive result.

The areas of the country with the highest positivity rate include North Lanarkshire, Renfrewshire and Inverclyde.

Aberdeen

Aberdeen has an average rate per 100,000 population of 230.9 down from 273.8 during the previous seven-day period.

Almost 530 positive cases of Covid-19 were identified during this period, a decrease of 16% (98) on the previous period.

Of all the tests carried out in the region, 10.4% were positive.

A map showing the breakdown of cases by neighbourhood reveals three neighbourhoods in Aberdeen are in the highest category, with a rate greater than 400 per 100,000 people.

According to the figures, 45 Covid cases were detected in Danestone, 30 in Torry West and 23 in Cults, Bieldside and Milltimber West

Of Aberdeen’s 49 zones, 30 have a rate of more than 200 cases per 100,000.

One area of the city is in the lowest category, and three have their figures suppressed for the last seven days, meaning the number of case is between 0 and 2.

Aberdeenshire

In Aberdeenshire, there have been 369 cases in the last seven-day period, with a positive rate of 141.3 per 100,000 – below that of the Scottish average.

The test positivity rate for the region, however, is above the national average at 7.5%

Only Kemnay is in the highest band, with a seven-day positive rate of more than 400 cases per 100,000 people. 15 cases were detected in the town last week.

Ten areas are in the second-highest band, with cases ranging between 200 and 399 per 100,000 population.

Nine neighbourhoods in Aberdeenshire have their data suppressed, these include one neighbourhood in Westhill, one in Fraserburgh and parts of the south of the region.