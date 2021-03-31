Interactive map: North-east Covid cases show a slight rise

Covid cases in the north-east have shown a week-on-week increase, according to the latest figures.

Between March 21 and March 27, 184 cases were confirmed in the region.

This is an increase of 20 (12%) on the previous seven-day period.

However, as Scotland looks towards an easing of restrictions on Friday, Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire still remain among the council areas with the lowest seven-day rates.

In mainland Scotland, Argyll & Bute, Borders, the Highlands, South Ayrshire and Dumfries & Galloway are the only areas with a rate lower than Aberdeenshire. Aberdeen’s rate is slightly higher, but it is still among the lowest in the country.

West Lothian, North Lanarkshire and Clackmannanshire are the areas with the highest rates.

How is the positivity rate calculated?

Case numbers can be put into context by looking at them as a rate per 100,000 population.

This rate is then categorised into one of five bands by Public Health Scotland (PHS). If the number of cases in the seven-day period is two or fewer, it is marked as suppressed.

Each area of the country has been divided into regions of roughly similar populations, and are the same used in a wide range of national datasets released by the Scottish Government.

In the past day, there have been 12 new deaths registered, taking the country’s toll to 7,596.

And just 13 new cases of Covid have been confirmed in the north-east.

A total of 217,890 people have now tested positive in Scotland, with 411 new cases reported in the past 24 hours.

What’s the picture like Scotland wide?

The Scotland-wide seven-day positive rate per 100,000 population is 67.6, with 3,695 people testing positive during this period – down around 160 on the previous week.

Of all the tests carried out, 2.7% returned a positive result.

The area of the country with the highest positivity rate is West Lothian, with a rate of 155.1 per 100,000

Aberdeen

Aberdeen has an average rate per 100,000 population of 45 up from 33.2 during the previous seven-day period.

The figures show 103 positive cases of Covid-19 were identified during this period, an increase of 36% (27) on the previous period.

Of all the tests carried out in the region, 1.7% were positive.

© SNS Group

A map showing the breakdown of cases by neighbourhood reveals no neighbourhoods in Aberdeen are in the highest category of rate per 100,000.

However, Old Aberdeen and Cummings Park both have rates between 200 and 399 cases per 100,000.

In total 10 cases were detected in Old Aberdeen during the seven-day period, with seven cases found in the Cummings Park area.

Elsewhere in the city, 13 other areas have their cases displayed, which means they have a rate of greater than 50 cases per 100,000. The highest of these include Bucksburn South, Northfield, Torry West, Froghall, Powis and Sunnybank.

The majority of the city, however, do not have their case numbers displayed in the data made available by Public Health Scotland. This means the number of cases in those areas is less than three, with the actual data removed to prevent the identification of individuals.

Tillydrone, Seaton and Old Aberdeen councillor Alexander McLennan urged people in his ward to continue to follow the coronavirus guidance.

He said: “It is incredibly important that we all continue to follow the rules to minimise the spread of Covid-19, particularly as restrictions are eased in the coming weeks.”

His ward colleague councillor Ross Grant said: “My best wishes go to those residents who have tested positive and I hope they have a speedy recovery.

“It is clear that the rate of decline positive cases is in part due to the Kent variant which is more transmissible and so it is all the more important for us to be careful and keep washing hands, keep your distance and continue wearing face coverings.”

Aberdeenshire

In Aberdeenshire, there have been 81 cases in the last seven-day period, with a positive rate of 31 per 100,000 – below that of the Scottish average.

The test positivity rate for the region, at 1.2% is also below that of the national average.

The neighbourhood of Stonehaven North is currently in the highest category, with a rate of 230 cases per 100,000 people.

In the seven days between March 20 and 27, 21 cases were detected in Stonehaven.

Elsewhere in the region, Ellon East, Portsoy, Fordyce and Cornhill, Gardenstown and King Edward and Fraserburgh Harbour and Broadsea all have rates between 100 and 199 per 100,000.

Of these, According to the latest figures from Public Health Scotland, only one had cases in double figures, with 12 confirmed in Ellon East.

The vast majority of the region, however, still has its data suppressed. Forty-eight of Aberdeenshire’s 59 regions have between zero and two cases.

Meanwhile, planned easing of coronavirus restrictions in Scotland is to go ahead despite cases “plateauing” rather than continuing to decline, Nicola Sturgeon has said.

The First Minister was speaking during a Scottish Government, Covid-19 briefing, which are no longer given on a daily basis since the Scottish Parliament election campaign began last week.

© Supplied by Scottish Government

Ms Sturgeon said the “Stay at Home” order would be removed from Friday and replaced with a “Stay Local” rule.

On Monday, hairdressers and barbers can reopen for pre-booked appointments, click and collect shopping will be permitted, and homeware shops and garden centres can welcome back customers.

University and college students can also return for in-person teaching and outdoor contact sports for 12-17-year olds may resume.

The First Minister said she will give further updates in April but that Scotland is on course to ease restrictions further, with cafes, restaurants, shops and gyms due to open from April 26 and more people allowed to meet up outdoors.

The latest coronavirus figures show 12 deaths and 411 positive tests were recorded in the past 24 hours.

It brings the death toll under this measure – of people who first tested positive for the virus within the previous 28 days – to 7,596.

Ms Sturgeon said: “There are still no grounds for complacency.

“In fact, it is really important right now that while the vaccination programme continues to be rolled out, that all of us remain hyper-vigilant in how we’re going about our daily lives.

“The data suggests that the number of new cases having fallen throughout January and February are now plateauing rather than continuing to decline significantly.”

The First Minister said the new Stay at Home rule would be in place for at least three weeks.

“That means the current travel restrictions, which prevent non-essential travel outside your own local authority area, will remain in place for another three weeks,” she said.

“I fully understand how frustrating that is for everybody – I share that frustration – like many of you, my family live in a different local authority to the one I live in, and so like anyone with loved ones in a different part of the country, I desperately want to see them in person.”