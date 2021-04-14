Interactive map: North-east covid cases fall for fifth week as Scotland looks forward to reopening

The latest covid figures have shown the north-east is at its lowest level in five weeks.

Between April 4 and April 10, 119 cases were confirmed in the region.

This is a decrease of 22 (15%) on the previous seven-day period.

And this is the lowest cases have been in Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire since the seven-day period ending March 7.

It comes as the first minister announced an acceleration of the easing of lockdown in Scotland.

From Friday people across the country will be able to travel outwith their local authority areas to meet loved ones, to exercise and to socialise.

How is the positivity rate calculated?

Coronavirus cases can be put into context by looking at them as a rate per 100,000 population.

This rate is then categorised into one of five bands by Public Health Scotland (PHS). If the number of cases in the seven-day period is two or fewer, it is marked as suppressed.

Each area of the country has been divided into regions of roughly similar populations, and are the same used in a wide range of national datasets released by the Scottish Government.

In the past day, there have been no new deaths registered, however, due to the Easter weekend, registry offices have closed, so that figure is expected to increase today. Since the beginning of the pandemic, 7,633 deaths have been registered.

In the past 24 hours, 221 new cases were reported, with around 1.6% of those people tested returning positive results.

A total of 222,382 people have now tested positive in Scotland.

What’s the picture like Scotland wide?

The Scotland-wide seven-day positive rate per 100,000 population is 35.5, with 1,940 people testing positive during this period – down around 7,40 on the previous week.

Of all the tests carried out, 1.7% returned a positive result.

The central belt council areas of Clackmannanshire, North Lanarkshire, Glasgow, Renfrewshire, West Lothian and Falkirk have the highest positivity rates, however, the highest of these is only 91.2 per 100,000

Aberdeen

Aberdeen has an average rate per 100,000 population of 30.6 up from 30.2 during the previous seven-day period.

The figures show 70 positive cases of Covid-19 were identified during this period, an increase of 1.4% (1) on the previous period.

Of all the tests carried out in the region, 1.4% were positive.

A map showing the breakdown of Coronavirus cases by neighbourhood reveals no neighbourhoods in Aberdeen are in the highest category of rate per 100,000.

Woodside, with eight cases in the last seven days, has a rate of 203.9 per 100,000.

Councillor for the area, Lesley Dunbar said: “These latest cases are concerning and go to show we are not out of the woods with Covid.

“Despite the recent successful rolling out of the vaccination programme in Grampian nobody is immune to Covid.

“I’d encourage anyone offered the vaccine to take up the opportunity. Vaccination helps reduce the severity of the infection and reduce transmission.

“We all need to continue to pay attention to doing the Facts to keep ourselves and those we are in contact with safe.”

And Kingswells, with 10 cases in the last week, has a rate of 167.1.

Kingswells, city centre east, Denmore and Bucksburn South all have rates between 100 and 199. However, the average number of cases in these areas is six.

Elsewhere in the city, six other areas have their cases displayed, which means they have a rate between 50 and 99 cases per 100,000. Again though, these areas have an average of just over four cases.

The majority of the city, however, do not have their case numbers displayed in the data made available by Public Health Scotland. This means the number of cases in those areas is less than three, with the actual data removed to prevent the identification of individuals.

Aberdeenshire

In Aberdeenshire, there have been 49 cases in the last seven-day period, with a positive rate of 18.8 per 100,000 – below that of the Scottish average.

The test positivity rate for the region, at 0.9% is also below that of the national average.

Stonehaven, made up of a north and south neighbourhood, have the highest number of cases in the region. Thirteen case were detected in the last seven days.

Newtonhill, Cruden, Peterhead Ugieside, Westhill north and south and Mearns North and Inverberview all have rates of above 100.

The vast majority of the region, however, still has its data suppressed. Fifty-one of Aberdeenshire’s 59 regions have between zero and two cases.