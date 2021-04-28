Interactive Map: North-east Covid cases at lowest level since September

The number of people testing positive for Covid in the north-east is at its lowest level since September 2020

Between April 18 and April 24, just 59 cases were confirmed in the region.

This is a decrease of 40 (40%) on the previous seven-day period.

The seven-day positive rate per 100,000 for the region is now at the lowest level since mid-September.

On September 19, Aberdeen’s rate was 18.37. The latest figure show the city’s rate is now 15.7.

In Aberdeenshire, where the rate is 8.8, it’s at the lowest point since September 24.

It comes as the hospitality, gyms and retail across the region reopened for the first time since Christmas.

How is the positivity rate calculated?

Coronavirus cases can be put into context by looking at them as a rate per 100,000 population.

This rate is then categorised into one of five bands by Public Health Scotland (PHS). If the number of cases in the seven-day period is two or fewer, it is marked as suppressed.

Each area of the country has been divided into regions of roughly similar populations, and are the same used in a wide range of national datasets released by the Scottish Government.

In the past day, there has been one new death registered, this brings the total since the beginning of the pandemic to 7,653.

In the past 24 hours, 133 new cases were reported, with around 1% of those people tested returning positive results.

A total of 225,479 people have now tested positive in Scotland.

What’s the picture like Scotland wide?

The Scotland-wide seven-day positive rate per 100,000 population is 26.6, with 1,454 people testing positive during this period – down around 100 on the previous week.

Of all the tests carried out, 1.3% returned a positive result.

The council area of North Lanarkshire has the highest rate per 100,000 in Scotland at 61.2.

Aberdeen

Aberdeen has an average rate per 100,000 population of 15.7, down from 26.2 during the previous seven-day period.

The figures show 36 positive cases of Covid-19 were identified during this period, a decrease of 40% (24) on the previous period.

Of all the tests carried out in the region, 0.7% were positive.

A map showing the breakdown of Coronavirus cases by neighbourhood reveals only Cults, Bieldside and Milltimber West, Northfield, Oldmachar West and Bucksburn North have case numbers displayed. Combined these areas only have 14 cases.

The majority of the city, however, does not have its case numbers displayed in the data made available by Public Health Scotland. This means the number of cases in those areas is less than three, with the actual data removed to prevent the identification of individuals.

Aberdeen’s Lord Provost Barney Crockett welcomed the low figures and praised those from the Granite City who have taken up the chance to be vaccinated.

He said: “It is amazing news. It is a great tribute to the people of Aberdeen and it shows they are taking their vaccine appointments.

“The statistics says everything should be opening up now and everyone in the north-east should certainly have a spring in their step.

“Now we need to get people using the local businesses as we rebuild and recover.”

Aberdeenshire

In Aberdeenshire, there have been 23 cases in the last seven-day period, with a positive rate of 8.81 per 100,000 – below that of the Scottish average.

The test positivity rate for the region, at 0.8% is also below that of the national average.

No areas in the region are in the top three categories for rate per 100,000.

In fact, only two areas, Banchory-Devenick and Findon and Ellon East have their data listed by PHS. These areas have four case each.

The rest of Aberdeenshire’s data has been suppressed, meaning cases are between zero and two.

Aberdeenshire Council leader Andy Kille said he welcomed the drop in infection rights across the region.

He said: “As we start to emerge from lockdown and with the rollout of the vaccine this is very encouraging.

“But as we mix we must stick to the hands, face, space advice.”