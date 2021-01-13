More than three-quarters of Aberdeen, and half of Aberdeenshire have their rate of Covid cases in the highest two categories, according to the latest figures.

The latest data, released on January 12, shows more than 1,313 Covid-19 cases were detected in the north-east between January 3 and January 9.

That number can also be put into context – by saying how many cases there have been per 100,000 population.

The rate is categorised into one of five bands, or if the number of cases in the seven-day period is two or less, it is marked as suppressed.

Each area of the country has been divided into regions of roughly similar populations, and are the same used in a wide range of national datasets released by the Scottish Government.

It comes as Nicola Sturgeon announced that more than 5,000 people in Scotland have now died from coronavirus.

In the past day, there have been 54 new deaths registered, five of those were in the north-east – two in Aberdeenshire and three in the city, taking the country’s toll to 5,023.

A total of 153,423 people have now tested positive in Scotland, up from 151,548 the previous day.

The 5,000 lives lost since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic include 161 in Aberdeen, 122 in Aberdeenshire and15 in Moray.

NHS Grampian had the fifth-largest increase in case numbers among health boards, with 136 newly reported cases in the past day.

The total for the area since the pandemic began now stands at 10,314, having passed 10,000 cases yesterday.

There are more than 100 people in NHS Grampian hospitals with Covid-19 for the first time, with the number of patients rising by 12 to 110.

Describing it as a “depressing” day, Ms Sturgeon said the government was doing all it can to curb the spread of the virus – and is still considering tightening restrictions around click-and-collect and takeaway services to keep people at home.

The Cabinet met yesterday (Tues) and are continuing to discuss the options available, which will be presented to parliament today (Wed).

What’s the picture like Scotland wide?

The Scotland-wide seven-day positive rate per 100,000 population is 285.2, with 15,580 people testing positive during this period.

Of all the tests carried out, 10.6% of test returned a positive result.

The areas of the country with the highest positivity rate include North Lanarkshire, Renfrewshire and Inverclyde.

Aberdeen

Aberdeen has an average rate per 100,000 population of 283.8 up from 277.3 during the previous seven-day period

Almost 650 positive cases of Covid-19 were identified during this period, an increase of 1.4% (9) on the previous period.

Of all the tests carried out in the region, 12.2% were positive.

According to the figures, 29 Covid cases were detected in Kingwells, 24 in Cults, Bieldside and Milltimber West, and 21 in each of Tillydrone, Dyce and Oldmachar West.

A map showing the breakdown of cases by neighbourhood reveal eight neighbourhoods in Aberdeen are in the highest category, with a rate greater than 400 per 100,000 people.

Balgownie and Donmouth West, Cults Bieldside and Milltimber West, Hazlehead, Kincorth Leggart and Nigg South, Midstocket, Oldmachar West, Torry East and West End North are all in this band.

Councillor John Cooke, who represents the Hazlehead, Queen’s Cross and Countesswells ward, said: “Obviously the fact that Hazlehead is in the highest category is worrying.

“It’s up to all of us to try and manage the situation while we wait for everybody to be vaccinated.

“We need to stick to the FACTS guidance and avoid going out unless essential, otherwise we will undo a lot of the hard work we’ve done over the past year.”

Councillor Tom Mason, who represents Midstocket and Rosemount, urged people to follow the guidance.

He said: “It would be interesting to know why Midstocket is in the highest category.

“More people may be involved in various key professions as we are in an area near the hospital, so that may account for the high rate.

“It is very worrying and I would urge people to heed the warnings and stay at home as much as they can.

“If you do need to isolate, please do it fully.”

Councillor Alex Nicoll, who represents the Kincorth, Nigg and Cove ward, added: “We’re all going through a very difficult time and January is a particularly hard time of year.

“It’s still the winter season and we’re dealing with dark nights and short days.

“It is difficult for people to find themselves staying at home and not engaging in any type of social events.

“But the key to this pandemic and the key to saving lives is to follow the advice and to stay at home.

“While we ourselves may not have any symptoms, it could be a situation where we are carrying the disease and spreading it in our own communities. Someone else will pay the price for that.

“It’s hard for all of us and particularly hard for the elderly, but the only way we will beat this is if we follow the rules.”

Of Aberdeen’s 49 zones, 33 have a rate of more than 200 cases per 100,000.

No areas of the city are in the lowest category, and no area has their figures suppressed for the last seven days.

Aberdeenshire

In Aberdeenshire, there have been 664 cases in the last seven-day period, with a positive rate of 254.2 per 100,000 – below that of the Scottish average.

The test positivity rate for the region, however, is above the national average at 11.1%

Cromar and Kildrummy saw the highest number of cases in the region, with 37 confirmed during the seven-day period. Longside and Rattray saw 32, with Durno-Chapel of Garioch recording 29.

Nine areas of Aberdeenshire are in the highest category, with more than 400 cases per 100,000 population. These include large parts of the west of the region.

A further 22 areas are in the second-highest band, with cases ranging between 200 and 399 per 100,000 population.

Unlike Aberdeen, two number of areas in Aberdeenshire have had their data suppressed.

These include one neighbourhood in Fraserburgh, as well as Portsoy, Fordyce and Cornhill.

Speaking during yesterday’s daily briefing, Ms Sturgeon stressed the overall objective is to “reduce, as far as possible” the opportunities for the virus to spread which means all services which give people a reason to leave their homes must be examined thoroughly.

She said the government was not looking to stop takeaway or click-and-click services altogether, but perhaps re-examine how they operate and in what circumstances.

“Are there places, even in lockdown, where people are coming together and do we need to do more to stop that? Right now we’re asking people to stay at home except for essential services, but people can still go into a takeaway.

“We’re not looking to ‘do away’ with click-and-collect altogether, but if we’re saying to people that they shouldn’t shopping unless it’s essential, we we need to have click-and-collect for non-essential items out on delivery instead?

“We’re looking to limit people coming together inside.

“This is even more important than in March, as we know this virus spreads faster and is even more transmissible, so it’s even more important we cut down those interactions.”