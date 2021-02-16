Interactive map: Less than 200 Covid cases detected in north-east in last seven days

New figures have revealed fewer than 200 new Covid cases were detected in the north-east in the last seven days.

Compared to the previous seven-day period, the number of cases confirmed in Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire is down more than 28%.

The latest data, released today, shows 197 Covid-19 cases were detected in the north-east between February 7 and February 13.

The biggest drop in cases has been seen in Aberdeen, with the region’s figures dropping by almost 40%

How is the positivity rate calculated?

Case numbers can be put into context by looking at them as a rate per 100,000 population.

This rate is then categorised into one of five bands by Public Health Scotland (PHS). If the number of cases in the seven-day period is two or less, it is marked as suppressed.

Each area of the country has been divided into regions of roughly similar populations, and are the same used in a wide range of national datasets released by the Scottish Government.

In the past day, there have been 49 new deaths registered, including one in Aberdeen, taking the country’s toll to 6,764.

A total of 193,148 people have now tested positive in Scotland, with 773 new cases reported.

What’s the picture like Scotland wide?

The Scotland-wide seven-day positive rate per 100,000 population is 100.9, with 5,512 people testing positive during this period.

Of all the tests carried out, 5.5% of test returned a positive result.

The areas of the country with the highest positivity rate include East Ayrshire, West Dunbartonshire and Clackmannanshire.

Aberdeen

Aberdeen has an average rate per 100,000 population of 35.9 down from 54.2 during the previous seven-day period.

Eighty-two positive cases of Covid-19 were identified during this period, a decrease of 37.4% (49) on the previous period.

Of all the tests carried out in the region, 2.3% were positive.

A map showing the breakdown of cases by neighbourhood reveals no neighbourhoods in Aberdeen are in the highest two categories.

The data shows four areas of the city had a rate between 100 to 199, including Culter, Torry East, Balgownie and Donmouth West and Heathryfold and Middlefield

Of Aberdeen’s 49 zones, almost 70% have their data suppressed by Public Health Sccotland. This means the number of cases in these areas is between zero and two.

Aberdeenshire

In Aberdeenshire, there have been 115 cases in the last seven-day period, with a positive rate of 44 per 100,000 – below that of the Scottish average.

The test positivity rate for the region, at 2.8% is also below that of the national average.

No areas are within the highest band assigned by Public Health Scotland, however, Garlogie and Elrick, Westerhill Central and Fraserburgh Harbour and Broadsea, all have rates in excess of 200 cases per 100,000.

According to the latest figures 24 cases were confirmed in the Westhill, Garlogie and Elrick areas in the last seven days.

And seven cases were detected in the Fraserburgh Harbour and Broadsea area.

The vast majority of the region, however, has had their data suppressed. Forty-two of Aberdeenshire 59 regions have between zero and two cases.