Interactive map: Find out how many Covid-19 cases there are in your area of Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire

The latest official figures showing the spread of coronavirus across Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire give an idea of how your community is affected.

The regions are broken down into smaller community areas and show the number of Covid-19 cases from December 6 to December 12.

That number can also be put into context – by saying how many cases there have been per 100,000 population.

This week, following the decision on how the data is released, the categories used by the Scottish Government have been changed.

Previously the highest level was 100+ cases per 100,000 population. This has been changed to 400+.

Extra groups below this level have also been added to help differentiate the data.

Additionally, some areas are now marked as “suppressed” when they have between 0-2 cases, this decision was taken to help protect patient confidentiality.

What’s the picture like Scotland wide?

The Scotland-wide seven-day positive rate per 100,000 population is 110.5, with 6,039 people testing positive during this period.

Of all the tests carried out, 5.3% of test returned a positive result.

The areas of the country with the highest positivity rate include Glasgow, Midlothian and East Ayrshire.

Aberdeen

Aberdeen has an average rate per 100,000 population of 129.9 up from 72.2 last week. In the seven-day period between December 6 and 12.

Almost 300 positive cases of Covid-19 were identified during this period, an increase of 80% (132) on the previous week.

Of all the tests carried out in the region, 6.3% were positive.

Under the new categories, one area of Aberdeen has fallen into the highest band.

Torry East has a positivity rate of more than 400 cases per 100,000 population, with 19 people testing positive in the last seven-day period.

Balgownie and Donmouth East, Braeside, Mannofield, Broomhill and Seafield North, Cove South, Culter, Parts of Cults, Heathryfold and Middlefield, Hilton, parts of Kincorth and Nigg and Torry West are all in the second-highest band of 200 to 399 cases per 100,000.

No areas of the city are in the lowest category of 1 to 49 per 100,000, however, nine – including Froghall, Powis and Sunnybank, Old Aberdeen, Dyce and Danestone have their data suppressed which means they have between 0 and 2 cases.

Aberdeenshire

In Aberdeenshire there has been 226 cases in the last seven-day period, with a positive rate of 86.5 per 100,000 – below that of the Scottish average.

The test positivity rate for the region is also below the national average at 4.8%

No areas of the region are in the highest category of 400+ cases per 100,000, and only five in the second highest band.

These are Crathes and Torphins – which includes the location of the Inchmarlo Care Home, Peterhead Harbour, Stonehaven North and South, and Turriff.

More than 20 areas of Aberdeenshire also have their data suppressed, meaning between 0 and two cases. These include large parts of Fraserburgh, much of the west of Aberdeenshire, as well as Auchnagatt, Ythsie and the Fyvie-Rothie areas.