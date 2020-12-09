Interactive map: Find out how many Covid-19 cases there are in your area of Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire

The latest official figures showing the spread of coronavirus across Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire give an idea of how your community is affected.

The regions are broken down into smaller community areas and show the number of Covid-19 cases from November 29 to December 5.

That number can also be put into context – by saying how many cases there have been per 100,000 population.

The Scotland-wide seven-day positive rate per 100k population is 100.2 cases.

Aberdeen has an average rate per 100k population of 72.2 up from 88.8 last week, while Aberdeenshire’s is down from 91.5 to 83.8,

Glasgow city, which has been moved down to level 3, is recorded as 153.2, down from 168.8 the previous week

The number of cases in Aberdeen has decreased from 201 to 165 for the seven day period.

In Aberdeenshire, the number of cases has decreased from 239 to 219.

Aberdeen now has 15 areas in the highest 100 and over category, up one from last week, including Balgownie and Donmouth West, Braeside, City Centre, Cove South, Danestone, Tillydrone, Torry and Woodside. Combined the 15 areas have 94 cases.

Cults, Bieldside and Milltimber East has seen the biggest drop in cases compared to last week, down between 22 and 25 on the previous seven day period.

And in Torry, despite remaining in the 100 cases and over category, has actually seen cases drop by almost half from 29 to 16.

Use the slider below to compare the latest figures with the last seven-day period.

In Aberdeenshire 15 areas now fall into that category, three less than last week, with around 149 cases.

The areas include Banchory, Crathes and Torphins, Cromar and Kildrummy, Ellon West, Kintore, Mearns and Laurencekirk, Peterhead and Stonehaven.

Over the past week, the number of cases in Stonehaven has more than doubled from a maximum of eight to 21.

And in Crathes and Torphins area, the number of people testing positive for Covid-19 has jumped from 16 to 36.

Meanwhile, in Peterhead, the number of cases has dropped from around 64 to around 41.

However, the map shows there are six areas in the city and eight in Aberdeenshire with no Covid cases.

Use the slider below to compare the latest figures with the last seven-day period.