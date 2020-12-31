Interactive map: Find out how many Covid-19 cases there are in your area of Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire

The latest official figures showing the spread of coronavirus across Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire give an idea of how your community is affected.

The regions are broken down into smaller community areas and show the number of Covid-19 cases from December 22 to December 28.

That number can also be put into context – by saying how many cases there have been per 100,000 population.

This week, following the decision on how the data is released, the categories used by the Scottish Government have been changed.

Previously the highest level was 100+ cases per 100,000 population. This has been changed to 400+.

Extra groups below this level have also been added to help differentiate the data.

Additionally, some areas are now marked as “suppressed” when they have between 0-2 cases, this decision was taken to help protect patient confidentiality.

What’s the picture like Scotland wide?

The Scotland-wide seven-day positive rate per 100,000 population is 159.4, with 8,710 people testing positive during this period.

Of all the tests carried out, 8.1% of test returned a positive result.

The areas of the country with the highest positivity rate include Dundee City, Renfrewshire and Inverclyde.

Aberdeen

Aberdeen has an average rate per 100,000 population of 168.8 down from 181.5 during the previous seven-day period

Almost 385 positive cases of Covid-19 were identified during this period, a decrease of 7.2% (30) on the previous period.

Of all the tests carried out in the region, 8.6% were positive.

Under the new categories, one area of Aberdeen has fallen into the highest band.

Cults, Bieldside and Milltimber West has a positivity rate of more than 400 cases per 100,000 population, with 23 people testing positive in the last seven-day period.

Balgownie and Donmouth East, city centre west, Culter, Cults Bieldside and Milltimber East, Denmore, Dyce, Ferryhill South, Froghall, Powis and Sunnybank, Hanover South, Heathryfold and Middlefield, Kincorth Leggart and Nigg North, Midstocket, Summerhill and Torry East are all in the second-highest band of 200 to 399 cases per 100,000.

Seven areas of the city are in the lowest category of 1 to 49 per 100,000, with three, including Northfield, West End North and Woodside, having their data suppressed which means they have between 0 and 2 cases.

Aberdeenshire

In Aberdeenshire, there have been 394 cases in the last seven-day period, with a positive rate of 150.8 per 100,000 – below that of the Scottish average.

The test positivity rate for the region, however, is above the national average at 8.8%

Two areas of the region are in the highest category of 400+ cases per 100,000, with both Cromar and Kildrummy and Newmachar and Fintray having 59 cases confirmed in the past seven days between them.

Twelve areas are in the second-highest band, including parts of the west edges of Aberdeenshire and the area directly north of the city.

Fourteen areas of Aberdeenshire have their data suppressed, meaning between 0 and two cases. These include large parts of Fraserburgh, much of the south of Aberdeenshire, as well as areas bordering Moray to the north-west.