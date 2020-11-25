Interactive map: Find out how many Covid-19 cases there are in your area

The latest official figures showing the spread of coronavirus across Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire give an idea of how your community is affected.

The regions are broken down into smaller community areas and show the number of Covid-19 cases from November 15-21.

That number can also be put into context – by saying how many cases there have been per 100,000 population.

The Scotland-wide seven-day positive rate per 100k population is 127.6 cases.

Aberdeen has an average rate per 100k population of 57.7 down from 59 last week, while Aberdeenshire’s is up from 57.8 to 63.2,

Glasgow city, which is in level 4, is recorded as 215.1, down from 274 the previous week

Figures have shown that cases in many areas over the past week, however, the number of cases in Aberdeen has increased from 82 to 132 for the seven day period.

In Aberdeenshire, the number of cases has more than doubled to 165.

Aberdeen now has seven areas in the highest 100 and over category, down from nine last week, including Bucksburn South, Cults, Bieldside and Milltimber East, Ferryhill South, Northfield, Old Aberdeen, Summerhill and Torry East. Combined the nine areas have 53 cases.

In Aberdeenshire 16 areas now fall into that category, six more than last week, with around 98 cases.

The areas are Auchnagatt, Clashindarroch, Ellon WEst, Fraserburgh Harbour and Brodsea, Fraserburgh Smiddyhill, Garlogie and Elrick, Huntly, Insch, Oyne and Ythanwells, Longside and Rattray, Mearns North and Inverbervie, Mintlaw, Newtonhill, Peterhead Bay, Peterhead Harbour, Peterhead Ugieside and Ythsie.

However, the map shows there are seven areas in the city and 10 in Aberdeenshire with no Covid cases.