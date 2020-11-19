Interactive map: Find out how many Covid-19 cases there are in your area

The latest official figures showing the spread of coronavirus across Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire give an idea of how your community is affected.

The regions are broken down into smaller community areas and show the number of Covid-19 cases from November 8-14.

That number can also be put into context – by saying how many cases there have been per 100,000 population.

The Scotland-wide seven-day positive rate per 100k population is 143.1 cases.

Aberdeen has an average rate per 100k population of 57.7 up from 35.9 last week, while Aberdeenshire’s is up from 31.4 to 57.8,

Glasgow city, which has now been placed into level 4, is recorded as 274, down from 313.8 the previous week

Figures have shown that cases in many areas over the past week from have remained low in the north-east with both Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire seeing 82 cases.

Aberdeen now has nine areas in that category, up from just three last week, including Dyce, Old Aberdeen, Northfield, Sheddocksley, Summerhill, Danestone, Oldmachar East, City Centre West and West End North. Combined the nine areas have just under 50 cases.

In Aberdeenshire 10 areas now fall into that category, six more than last week, with around 75 cases.

Peterhead Ugieside recorded the most cases with 17.

The areas are Aberchirder and Whitehills, Auchterless and Monquhitter, New Pitsligo, Rosehearty and Strathbeg, Fraserburgh Lochpots, and Longside and Rattray, along with Peterhead Ugieside, Peterhead Harbour, Peterhead Bay, and Peterhead Links.

However the map shows there are five areas in the city and 17 in Aberdeenshire with no Covid cases.