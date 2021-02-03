Interactive map: Covid cases in north-east at lowest level since early December

Covid cases in the north-east are at their lowest level since the beginning of December.

In the seven days between January 24-30, 368 Covid cases were detected in Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire.

This compares to the 382 cases in the first seven days of December.

This week’s figures are 40% lower than last week’s 618 cases.

The biggest drop in cases has been seen in Aberdeen, with the region’s figures falling by almost half (46.2%)

How is the positivity rate calculated?

Case numbers can be put into context by looking at them as a rate per 100,000 population.

This rate is then categorised into one of five bands by Public Health Scotland (PHS). If the number of cases in the seven-day period is two or less, it is marked as suppressed.

Each area of the country has been divided into regions of roughly similar populations, and are the same used in a wide range of national datasets released by the Scottish Government.

What’s the picture like Scotland wide?

The Scotland-wide seven-day positive rate per 100,000 population is 133.5, with 7,291 people testing positive during this period.

Of all the tests carried out, 6.6% of tests returned a positive result.

The areas of the country with the highest positivity rate include Glasgow City and North Lanarkshire. No local authority areas have a rate of more than 400 per 100,000.

Aberdeen

Aberdeen has an average rate per 100,000 population of 79.6 down from 147.8 during the previous seven-day period.

The figures show 182 positive cases of Covid-19 were identified during this period, a decrease of 46% (156) on the previous period.

Of all the tests carried out in the region, 4.4% were positive.

A map showing the breakdown of cases by neighbourhood reveals just one area in Aberdeen is in the highest category, with a rate greater than 400 per 100,000 people.

According to the figures, 16 Covid cases were detected in Danestone between January 24 and January 30, giving it a rate in excess of 403 cases per 100,000 people. However, this is a significant reduction on the previous period which saw 37 cases detected.

Councillor Avril MacKenzie, who represents the Dyce, Bucksburn and Danestone ward, said: “There are three care homes within the area which may account for the high figures.

“I am glad to see the vaccine now being rolled out to over 75s but I hope we will be able to come out of lockdown soon.

“I would encourage everyone in the area to keep following the guidelines.”

Of Aberdeen’s 49 zones, almost half have their figures suppressed for the previous seven days, meaning cases in these areas are between zero and two.

A further 12 zones have a rate of between 1 and 49 cases per 100,000.

Aberdeenshire

In Aberdeenshire, there have been 186 cases in the last seven-day period, with a positive rate of 71.2 per 100,000 – below that of the Scottish average.

The test positivity rate for the region is at 4.1% for the latest seven-day period.

Only Fraserburgh Lochpots is in the highest band after 10 cases were confirmed in the area in the last seven days.

This has given the neighbourhood a seven-day positive rate of 442.3 per 100,000.

Councillor Brian Topping, who represents Fraserburgh and District, said: “As a local councillor as well as a local resident, it is concerning that the figures are high in parts of Fraserburgh.

“It affects all of us and there are people who have died or been very ill with coronavirus in the area.

“The fact that it is closer to home will hopefully give people a reason to follow the rules.

“They are in place for public health and to ensure our family and friends don’t get the virus.”

Elsewhere in Aberdeenshire, just four areas are in the second-highest category, including two neighbourhoods in Fraserburgh, Cromar and Kildrummy and Stonehaven South.

More than half of the region has its data suppressed, which mean cases are between zero and two.