Interactive map: Covid cases fall by more than 20% in Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire

Covid cases in the north-east dropped by more than 20% in the past week, new figures reveal.

A map detailing the breakdown of cases by neighbourhood revealed that up to February 6 there were 131 positive cases in Aberdeen – a drop of 28% from the previous week’s 182 cases.

There was a seven-day positivity rate of 57.3, and the seven-day test positivity rate was 3.1%.

While in Aberdeenshire there was a drop of 23% in the case rate with the latest figures showing 143 cases, compared to 186 the previous week.

There was a seven-day positivity rate of 54.7 and a seven-day test positivity rate of 3.1%.

Aberdeen’s Lord Provost Barney Crockett welcomed the fall in cases but admitted the situation could easily turn.

He said: “You have to be cautious with this because things can change very quickly.

“But it has got to be encouraging and it shows people in the north-east are doing their bit.

“We have to keep this progress up and along with the vaccinations I hope Aberdeen will be a little bit closer to normality.”

Aberdeen

The map also shows that in Aberdeen there were 30 areas in the lowest category, described as “suppressed” with less than three cases.

There were no areas in the highest category, while there was one, Ferryhill North, in the second-highest category, with 11 cases.

In Aberdeenshire there were no areas in the highest category for the first time since December 23, with two in the second highest – Fraserburgh Lochpots, with six cases and Fraserburgh Harbour and Broadsea with nine cases.

Aberdeenshire

Fraserburgh and district councillor Brian Topping said he is “worried” about the numbers of the cases in the town.

He said: “It is concerning and worrying that this is happening closer to home.

“There are people in the Fraserburgh area who are catching Covid-19 and hopefully that is enough to make others follow the rules.

“I want to send out a plea to people to wear face coverings and wash their hands.”

However, thirty-seven areas in Aberdeenshire were in the lowest category with less than three cases.

Last week’s figures showed 25 areas of the city were “suppressed” and 31 in the Shire.

Meanwhile, all travellers landing at Scotland’s airports will be forced to quarantine for 10