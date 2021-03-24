The number of positive Covid-19 cases in the north-east has fallen compared to the previous week.

The latest figures released, which covers from March 14 to March 20 has shown that there was 159 cases confirmed in the region, compared to 180 the week before – a 12% decrease.

In Aberdeen, there was 75 cases in the time period, out of a population of 228,670.

The seven day rate category per 100,000 population was 32.8, the second lowest category.

The map also shows that in Aberdeen there were 39 areas in the lowest category, described as “suppressed” with less than three cases. In Aberdeenshire 50 areas were classed as suppressed.

The three areas with the highest concentration of Covid-19 cases in the city were Mastrick with nine cases, Woodside with six cases and Cummings Park with four cases.

Following this, there were five cases reported in West End South, and four each in Sheddocksley, Northfield and Oldmachar West.

Three cases were seen each in Ashgrove, Torry West and Hazlehead.

Torry/Ferryhill councillor Audrey Nicoll said: “The nature of the virus is such that there will always be fluctuations in case numbers however I know our health colleagues monitor these local trends extremely closely.

“The announcement that restrictions will start easing next month is hugely welcome, however, it will be more important than ever that we follow the rules and don’t get ahead of ourselves in how we behave, follow FACTS and get their vaccine. We want to be able to enjoy the summer after a long hard year”.

In Aberdeenshire, there were 84 cases confirmed to be positive, out of a population of 261,210 – a seven-day positivity rate per 100,000 of the population of 32.2.

Rosehearty and Strathbeg had the highest proportion of cases, with 16 positive cases in a population of 6,269, putting it in the 200 to 399 per 100k population bracket.

This is followed by Ellon East with 11 positive cases, Mearns North and Inverbervie with seven, and Portsoy, Fordyce and Cornhill with four.

Inverurie South also had four cases, while Balmedie and Potterton, Ellon West and Ythsie all had three each.

Both Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire continue to have some of the lowest cases in Scotland.

It comes as the north-east marks a year of lockdown, yesterday Aberdeen’s Lord Provost Barney Crockett took part in a minute’s silence yesterday to remember those lost to Covid-19.

And the Lord Provost is urging people to get their coronavirus jab when they are invited to.

He said: “It has been quite a year and I don’t think any of us expected it to go on so long.

“It was only right we remember those who helped us through this and it is great to see we are on an upward trajectory.

“What I would really like to see is everybody in Aberdeen to get their vaccine. That is the best way to thank those like the NHS who are working so hard.”

Meanwhile, Scotland has now spent a month with a Covid test positivity rate at 5% or below, which is within the threshold for determining if the spread is under control.

The country’s rate dipped down to 4.8% on February 23 and has stayed around that level since, even dropping as low as 2.5% on March 4 and 11.

The figure is 3.6%, which is around the average for the last couple of weeks.

No new deaths with coronavirus have been recorded anywhere in the region, with a total of seven registered across Scotland in the past 24 hours.

There were, however, 28 new cases of the virus recorded in the NHS Grampian area, where 14 people are currently being treated in hospital with Covid.

Across Scotland, 341 people were in hospital with Covid on Monday, which is a decrease of 12 from the previous day, and 28 people were in intensive care – five fewer than the previous day.

The vaccination rollout continues to move forward, with more than 10,000 people in one day given their second dose in Scotland for the third time.

There were 10,575 second doses administered, while 32,272 people received their first dose in the last 24 hours.

That brings the total who have had their initial vaccination to 2,214,672 and those who have had their second to 235,671.