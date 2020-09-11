Insurance warning as BMW seized in Aberdeen

Officers are reminding motorists to make sure they have an active insurance policy after seizing a vehicle in Aberdeen today.

An image of the blue BMW on the back of a recovery vehicle was shared by police this afternoon.

ABERDEEN Buying a new car? Make sure you insure it before you drive off, otherwise it may end up being taken off you as quickly as you got it This vehicle was #Seized in #Aberdeen today by an #InverurieRPU unit having been driving without an active policy#ADRPU #S165 #ByeCar pic.twitter.com/czti3WLxH9 — Road Policing Scotland (@polscotrpu) September 11, 2020

The statement on social media reminded drivers to make sure they had insurance before driving a new car

It said: “Buying a new car? Make sure you insure it before you drive off, otherwise it may end up being taken off you as quickly as you got it”

According to the police, driving a car without insurance could see the motorist hit with six points on their licence, a £300 fine and their vehicle seized. They may also face a court summons.

Last year more than 7,000 uninsured vehicles were seized in Scotland.