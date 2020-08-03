Insurance firm branches out to open Aberdeen office

An insurance firm has expanded its operations by opening a base in Aberdeen.

Blackford, an independent broker, already has bases in Glasgow and Edinburgh – and today opened its newest site in Marischal Square.

The company’s portfolio includes firms in the construction, renewables and oil and gas sectors.

Chris Tosh, who has been drafted in as group director and will lead the Aberdeen-based operations, said: “We have very quickly established a robust team. Our focus will be to enhance Blackford’s portfolio with clients in the construction, oil and gas and renewables sectors, which are key to the economy in Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire.

“We intend to be in the Granite City for a very long time which will help to ensure a national presence for Blackford – advising clients in areas stretching from Argyll to Aberlour, and Selkirk to Shetland.”