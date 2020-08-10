Installations placed on ‘alert’ after Greenpeace ship spotted in North Sea

Workers on a number of installations in the northern North Sea have been told to stay alert after a Greenpeace ship was spotted in the area.

The Dutch-registered Esperanza is currently around 100km east of Peterhead as part of a month-long “documentation and peaceful protest tour”.

The environmental group said teams are on board to gather evidence about the oil and gas industry, which it claims is “polluting the ocean and fueling the climate crisis”.

The Esperanza, which set sail from Hamburg at the end of last month, was initially spotted more than 200km east of Aberdeen travelling through the Shearwater and Elgin-Franklin fields, which are owned by Shell and Total respectively.

Trade union boss Jake Molloy has criticised the move and said, with the industry already on high alert as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic, it’s “niether the time nor the place” for further distractions.