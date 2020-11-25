Inspiring women celebrated by Aberdeen school

A series of events organised by an Aberdeen school will celebrate inspirational women.

Pupils from schools across the region are being invited to join a live webinar on Thursday, November 26, organised by St Margaret’s School for Girls.

Those who tune in will hear Professor Olivette Otele, the UK’s first black female Professor of History, chat with the school’s head of history, Gavin Cunningham, about her life, education and journey to becoming professor of history and memory of enslavement at the University of Bristol.

Professor Otele holds a PhD in history from Sorbonne University in France and researches transnational history, in particular the link between history, collective memory and geopolitics in relation to British and French colonial pasts.

She became the UK’s first female black history professor after being awarded a professorship and a chair in history by Bath Spa University in 2018.

Her research, conducted over almost two decades, examines the legacies of colonial pasts as well as a reluctance to address such issues.

Professor Otele will also speak about her commitment to bringing together people from all communities, as well as scholars, artists and educators who are willing to contribute to a stronger and fairer society.

St Margaret’s headteacher Anna Tomlinson said the school was looking forward to welcoming Professor Otele.

She said: “Professor Otele’s rise through academia to become one of the country’s foremost authorities on colonialism is inspiring, not least because she is a black woman, and we are very much looking forward to hearing her perspective and reflections on her own particular journey.

“We are delighted that she has agreed to launch our series of webinars, and we hope that many others will join us for what promises to be a fantastic event.”

Professor Otele’s webinar will take place on Thursday, November 26 at 5pm.

To book a place, register at www.st-margaret.aberdeen.sch.uk or email at info@st-margaret.uk