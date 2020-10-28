Inspiring Aberdeenshire winners revealed at virtual ceremony

The winners of the Inspiring Aberdeenshire awards have been revealed at a virtual ceremony.

The awards are held annually to celebrate the work of north-east residents for their dedication and community spirit.

Awards are handed out in a range of categories including community spirit, lifetime achievement and courage.

The ceremony was scheduled to be held in person in June at Haddo House but was held virtually instead due to Covid-19 restrictions.

The ceremony, held on Tuesday, was hosted by broadcaster Fiona Stalker alongside Aberdeenshire Provost Councillor Bill Howatson.

Provost Howatson said: “This has been a year like no other, and the importance of our communities has been in the spotlight more than ever.

“The nominations for Inspiring Aberdeenshire this year were made before Covid-19 arrived and turned our lives upside down, but the pre-pandemic stories still need to be told and heard.

“We were determined to run this event and celebrate the people who make Aberdeenshire tick and the team did us proud making sure we could all come together and celebrate.

“My huge thanks to everyone who had a role in making this event happen. Whilst it is not new to run virtual award ceremonies, it was certainly new for us.

“It is also really incredible to see the work that is still being done, day to day, to improve life for people in all corners of Aberdeenshire. The work of the finalists is extraordinary and my most sincere thanks for everything you do.”

The winners are:

Thomas Truby – Aberdeenshire’s Future Award

Relay for Life Peterhead Committee – Inspirational Volunteer Award

Portlethen Home Care Team – Heart of Aberdeenshire Caring Award

Iona Fyfe and Chris Reid – Cultural Award

Marion Montgomery – Beautiful Aberdeenshire Environmental Award

Paul Cheyne – Local Hero Courage Award

Pieter voor de Poorte – Community Spirit Award

Brian McCann – Inspiring Aberdeenshire Lifetime Achievement Award

The full list of finalists can be found on the Inspiring page of the Aberdeenshire Council website at www.aberdeenshire.gov.uk/inspiring