Millions of pounds will be spent revitalising Aberdeen after a Business Improvement District was given the go-ahead for another five years.

Aberdeen Inspired will continue managing the city centre by using a levy to pay for enhancements.

Of the 293 votes cast by city centre firm bosses, 184 (63%) were in favour and 109 (37%) against.

Gary Craig, chief executive of Aberdeen Inspired, said: “I would like to give my heartfelt thanks to everyone that took part in our renewal ballot.

“The past six weeks has been the most crucial in Aberdeen Inspired’s history and we are absolutely delighted to have been voted back for a second term.”

A total of 209 (42%) of the 494 people eligible to vote took part in the ballot, some having more than one vote because of multiple business interests in the city centre.

Because of the “yes” majority, a 1% levy must be paid by all 690 businesses in the BID with a rateable value of £27,500.

This will generate £4.1 million over the next five years and Aberdeen Inspired plans to “leverage” in another £2.4m – providing £6.5m to invest in the city’s heart.

Projects fall under four main themes – attractive city centre; promoting our city centre; safe and welcoming city centre; and helping your business.

Plans include clean-up campaigns with a focus on Union Street, extra signage and floral displays, and new creative lighting projects similar to one in Golden Square.

A bigger programme of festivals is on the cards, with “particular emphasis” on building on the success of the Aberdeen Christmas Village.

Mr Craig said: “Our plans for the future are extensive and ambitious and we are looking forward to making them a reality.

“All of our planned projects aim to revitalise the BID and city centre and make it an attractive, safe and welcoming place to live, work and visit, while driving footfall and increasing dwell time.

“This is something that benefits not only local businesses, but residents and visitors alike.

“We are excited to continue the hard work and bring our plans to fruition.”

Commenting on the re-election, chief executive of Aberdeen & Grampian Chamber of Commerce Russell Borthwick said: “This is a great result for Aberdeen Inspired and we offer our congratulations on gaining a second term.

“This is a business-led initiative and it is encouraging that even in these tough times, businesses have rallied behind the project to improve our city centre.

“Its success has been clearly displayed in programmes such as the Christmas Village and we look forward to seeing the city centre flourish under Aberdeen Inspired’s ambitious plans.”