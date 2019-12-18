Inspectors see improvements at Aberdeen school after ‘damning’ report

An Aberdeen school is making improvements after a recent visit, inspectors have revealed.

Education Scotland visited Orchard Brae this year and set out a number of areas where it needed to improve in what was described as a “damning” report.

Aberdeen City Council education chief John Wheeler vowed at the time to improve the school in light of the inspection.

The school’s staff and senior leadership team were instructed to implement measures to identify areas for improvement.

Inspection staff also said there was a need to increase planned learning opportunities for pupils.

A review of the curriculum was ordered, and staff instructed to improve safeguarding and child protection procedures.

Also, the school was told to raise attainment and achievement across the facility and nursery and increase expectations of what pupils can achieve.

Inspectors recently returned to the school and found it had made “early progress”. In a letter to parents, Education Scotland also announced it would return to Orchard Brae within six months to establish what further progress can be made.

It said: “The school has made early progress since the original inspection.

“We will liaise with Aberdeen City Council regarding the school’s capacity to improve.

“We will return to carry out a further inspection of the school within six months of the publication of this letter.”

Mr Wheeler said: “We are pleased to see that all of the hard work of head teacher Caroline Stirton and her staff at Orchard Brae have been recognised by Education Scotland.

“The school community continues to work hard to address the recommendations made in the original inspection and the community should be commended for their positivity and determination.”