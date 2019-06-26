Inspectors say children ‘at risk of harm’ at north-east nursery

Children were placed at serious risk of harm at a north-east nursery, inspectors have said.

In a new report, monitors from the Care Inspectorate watchdog have detailed health and safety concerns they noted when they visited Alford Day Care Nursery on April 18.

The nursery’s owner has acknowledged the report and said staff are working with the watchdog to rectify the issues raised.

The report said: “We identified a number of safety issues that placed children at significant risk of harm.

“Some examples included babies and young children in cots being able to access harmful items such as a monitor cord and drawing pins holding up a curtain.

“One cot was placed directly next to the radiator, increasing the risk of a baby or young child overheating.”

It added: “Children’s sleep mats were poorly positioned, causing children to step over sleeping children when awakening.

“The manager and staff addressed all these issues during the inspection. However, we were concerned the manager and staff did not have the skills and knowledge to identify these serious risks.”

To rectify this, the Care Inspectorate has issued a requirement that the nursery demonstrate staff can identify and address risks.

The report also noted that two requirements issued after the previous inspection last July had not been met.

These were to develop and implement personal plans for all children and to ensure effective quality assurance systems are developed and implemented.

The report also said: “Staff were kind, caring and nurturing in their interactions and support provided; as a result children felt safe, secure and confident.”

The nursery’s owner Tanya Tough said: “The staff and I are working together with the local authority and the Care Inspectorate to rectify the issues raised.

“We’ve had a lot of positive feedback from parents.”