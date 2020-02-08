Inspectors say children at Aberdeen nursery are happy, confident and settled

Children are happy, confident and settled at an Aberdeen nursery, inspectors have said.

Monitors from the Care Inspectorate watchdog visited Ferryhill School Nursery on Caledonian Place, Aberdeen, on November 25 and have now published their report.

The nursery looks after up to 40 children aged under five and inspectors rated it “good” for care, support, management and leadership – the third best of six possible ratings.

“Children were happy, confident and settled in the service,” said the report.

It added: “Many enjoyed leading their own play and learning indoors and outdoors.

“Since the last inspection, children have increased opportunities for developing independence skills.

“Staff were warm, nurturing and enthusiastic with children and were working well to ensure children felt secure.”